NFL Roster Rumors: Washington Redskins May Retain Su'a Cravens

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens (36) deflects a pass from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) intended for Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) in the second quarter at FedEx Field, Nov. 20, 2016.

The Washington Redskins may end up keeping safety/linebacker hybrid Su'a Cravens after all.

During a press conference at the annual National Football League (NFL) scouting combine in Indianapolis last Thursday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden talked about Cravens' status with the team, and he clarified that they were not looking to unload him this offseason.

"We're not trading him," Gruden said of Craven, via the Washington Post.

"I just saw that on the ticker. He's still a member of this football team and we have every intention of seeing where he's at. I'll have to talk to him and see where he's at mentally. Physically, I know he's going to be in great shape. The big thing is, is this something that he wants to do? He has to commit to it full time. He's a good football player, there's no doubt about it. He's a great kid. I'm sure it will work out for him," he continued.

Craven was selected by the Redskins in the second round of the 2016 draft, and he would go on to start in three of the 11 games he played in during his rookie campaign with the Redskins. The former University of Southern California standout compiled 34 combined tackles (24 solo), one sack, one interception, and five passes defended that year.

Unfortunately, Cravens did not play a single game last season. He contemplated walking away from the game during the 2017 offseason because of personal issues, so the Redskins decided to place him on the exempt/left squad list to give him some time to reconsider.

However, Washington would go on to put him on the reserve/left squad list in mid-September, which effectively ended his season.

As noted by Gruden, Cravens has the skill set to excel in the NFL. However, he still has a lot to prove from a mental standpoint.