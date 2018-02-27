NFL Roster Rumors: Will The Atlanta Falcons Re-Sign Andre Roberts?

Reuters/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Atlanta Falcons punt returner Andre Roberts (19) runs the ball against New England Patriots special teams Rex Burkhead (34) in the second half at Gillette Stadium, Oct. 22, 2017.

Wide receiver/punt returner Andre Roberts is set to become a free agent once the 2018 league year officially begins on March 14th at 4 p.m. EST, but he has recently noted that he is interested in re-signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

"I would love to be back in Atlanta. I'm sure my agent will talk to the upper management in Atlanta and see where they are at. That will all come down when it's due time," Roberts said during an interview with the D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

"The big thing here is the culture and the brotherhood. I loved everything that our coach (Dan Quinn) represents. I obviously love my teammates. It's a winning organization, and I feel like we have a chance to do something special here in the near future. Who wouldn't want to be back to play with a team like this?" he continued.

In the meantime, Roberts understands that he has to be patient because the Falcons will likely fill the other holes on their roster first before they turn their attention to the punt and kick returner position.

Roberts signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Atlanta in 2017 after stints with the Detroit Lions (2016), Washington Redskins (2014–2015), and Arizona Cardinals (2010–2013). He was selected by the Cardinals in the third round with the 88th overall pick of the 2010 draft.

The ninth-year veteran has played only 31 snaps on offense for the Falcons' last season and made just one catch for 12 yards. However, he was the team's primary return man, averaging 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns and 22.6 yards on a league-leading 38 kick returns.

Roberts has caught 244 passes for 2,911 yards in 119 career games to go with 14 touchdowns. He will enter free agency for the third year in a row.