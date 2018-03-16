NFL Rumors: AJ McCarron Joins The Buffalo Bills On A Two-Year Deal

Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) throws the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) during the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Dec. 28, 2015.

AJ McCarron will finally get an opportunity to play significant minutes next season.

The Buffalo Bills have announced that they have signed McCarron to a two-year deal to replace Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the contract reportedly has a base value of $10 million, and McCarron can earn another $6.5 million in playing incentives. The fifth-year quarterback will get a guaranteed six million dollars.

McCarron has some starting experience, but he still has much to prove and he understands that his place in the team is far from secure because the Bills are expected to look for a way to move up into the top five in this year's draft so they can select a quarterback.

Still, McCarron is going to make most of the opportunity he is given.

"Whether they're going to draft somebody or not, I just think it's a great opportunity to be able to compete and really showcase, day in and day out, what you're able to do," McCarron said on Thursday, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

"I try not to waste any mental thought on it. It's something I can't control, so there's no reason for me to put any thought into it. It creates mental clutter for my process day in and day out to be the best player I need to be," he continued.

McCarron had six touchdowns and two interceptions in four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he completed 86 of his 133 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for 920 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per attempt.

The former University of Alabama star only got three starts during his tenure with the Bengals, but pundits believe he has the skills to develop into a starting quarterback, and he has received plenty of trade interest in the past couple of seasons.