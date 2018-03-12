NFL Rumors: Anthony Harris To Sign One-Year Tender With The Minnesota Vikings

Wikimedia Commons/Darb02 The interior of U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Anthony Harris is staying with the Minnesota Vikings for at least one more season.

According to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, Harris has opted to return to the Vikings next season and signed his one-year, $705,000 exclusive rights free-agent tender.

"I'm excited. I started out with Minnesota. They gave me an opportunity to display my talents. It's been a lot of hard work trying to get better and trying to find a way to be a contributor, so to get the opportunity to come back for another year is great," Harris said on Thursday, via the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

"I feel good about the way I finished up last year, and I'm just looking forward to getting back to Minnesota (when spring drills start April 16) and working with the guys and trying to build something," he added.

Harris was a highly-rated safety while in college, but he went undrafted in 2015 due to a lingering shoulder injury. He would sign a three-year, $1.58-million contract with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, but he was waived before the start of the season and re-signed to the practice squad.

The former University of Virginia standout would only appear in four games during his rookie year with the Vikings, but he would go on to play in all 16 games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Harris racked up 18 combined tackles (16 solo), one pass defended, and a forced fumble in 16 games with the Vikings last season. The safety has recorded 58 tackles and four passes defended in his three seasons in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Tomasson has also reported that running back Mack Brown will also sign his one-year, $630,000 exclusive rights free-agent tender

The Vikings claimed Brown off waivers last season after he was released by the Washington Redskins.