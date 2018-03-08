Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Nov 20, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball as Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) chases in the third quarter at FedEx Field.

The NFL's free agency period officially begins next week, but there are rumblings hinting that perhaps the top player on the market may already have settled on a destination.

Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins is the top player in this offseason's market, and a few days ago, it was reported that he had narrowed his list of potential teams to join to just four.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the four teams still in the running were the Arizona Cardinals, the Denver Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets.

Again, that happened a little while back, and there are recent rumblings hinting that Cousins may have already chosen a team.

An article from Business Insider rounded up the most recent Cousins rumors, including the one about how the Jets are thinking they may have already been eliminated from contention, and the one where Denver sports radio personality Benjamin Allbright mentioned that his Broncos sources "feel" that the 29-year-old signal-caller was "likely" Minnesota-bound.

Just to further elaborate on the Jets' situation, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported that the franchise was "worried" that Cousins "might already be destined" to go to the Vikings.

So, after taking those latest rumors into account, does that mean that only the Cardinals have a shot at keeping Cousins away from the Vikings? If so, is that a good or bad thing for Minnesota?

Only Cousins knows for sure, but if he wants a good chance to contend next season, he may be better off joining a deep and already pretty complete team in Minnesota as opposed to one that could be going through a bit of a transition period in Arizona.

There are still a few days left before free agency officially begins, but at this point, things are looking pretty good for the Vikings and their fans.