NFL Rumors: Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back Adrian Peterson

Reuters/Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings Adrian Peterson runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov. 3, 2013.

Seven-time Pro Bowler Adrian Peterson will have to look for a new team if he wants to continue playing next season.

The Arizona Cardinals have announced that they have released Peterson on Tuesday as they continue to clear up salary cap space before the free agency signing period starts at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

The veteran running back was set to earn $1.05 million in 2018, and he would have received a $750,000 roster bonus in the third day of the league year (this Friday) if he was still on the team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals can still bring Peterson back later on in the offseason, but a lot of observers believe the scenario is unlikely.

The Cardinals had to acquire Peterson from the New Orleans Saints after David Johnson underwent surgery to repair the injury on his wrist in September, but they do not need him around anymore since Johnson is ready to return to the field next season.

If Peterson wants to stay in Arizona, he will have to play as Johnson's backup.

"With the return of David Johnson from injury to take over the workhorse back role – and with the fact Peterson was unlikely to play special teams – it made sense for the Cardinals to go in a different and younger direction at running back," Darren Urban said in his report for azcardinals.com.

Peterson had 129 carries for 448 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) to go with two touchdowns in six games with the Cardinals last season. He also caught nine passes for 66 receiving yards. He would miss the final five games of the 2017 season due to a neck injury.

Meanwhile, Peterson has told ESPN's Josina Anderson that the Cardinals' doctors have informed him his neck is completely healed, and he is "still looking forward to playing next season."