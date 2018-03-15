NFL Rumors: Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Discussed Nick Foles Trade With The Philadelphia Eagles

Reuters/Chris Wattie Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles celebrates winning Super Bowl LII with his daughter, Feb. 4, 2018.

The Philadelphia Eagles are not actively shopping Super Bowl LII most valuable player Nick Foles, but the backup quarterback seems to be drawing a lot of interest in the trade market lately.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garofalo, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly reached out to the Eagles to inquire about Foles' availability, but talks did not really go far because they ended up signing Sam Bradford to a one-year, $20-million deal.

Well, it seems clear now that the Cardinals are not going to pursue Foles in the near future because they are reportedly signing much-maligned quarterback Mike Glennon as well, per NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon.

Of course, it should be noted that the Eagles really do not have to trade away Foles this offseason because there is a chance Carson Wentz may miss the start of the 2018 season as he continues to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

"Foles is set to earn $7.6 million this season and, unless the Bills pursue him or another team's quarterback suffers a serious injury leading up to the season, the Eagles' playoff hero will likely return to back up Carson Wentz. Or, possibly, start at quarterback until Wentz is fully recovered from his knee injury," Zack Rosenblatt said in his column for NJ Advance Media.

"With Foles likely remaining on the roster, the Eagles will have to find another way to clear cap space, likely coming via release/trade of linebacker Mychal Kendricks and/or defensive end Vinny Curry," he added.

Previous reports have indicated that the Eagles are asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Foles. That is a steep price for a quarterback who still has a lot to prove.

Foles recorded five touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games with the Eagles last year, and he completed 57 of 101 pass attempts (56.4 percent) for 537 yards.