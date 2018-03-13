NFL Rumors: Atlanta Falcons Re-Sign Cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Blidi Wreh-Wilson with the Titans in 2013.

Blidi Wreh-Wilson will remain a member of the Atlanta Falcons for at least one more season.

The Falcons have announced that they have signed Wreh-Wilson to a one-year extension on Saturday, and he will continue to provide depth at the cornerback position.

The former University of Connecticut standout was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2013 draft, and he spent three seasons in Tennessee before he was waived in August 2016. Wreh-Wilson signed with the Falcons in November 2016, and he appeared in a total of nine games for the team in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Wreh-Wilson only had four combined tackles (three solo) and one pass defended in eight games with the Falcons last season, but he managed to establish himself as a key contributor to their special teams.

The veteran cornerback would get his first start in a Falcons uniform when they took on the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 3, 2017, and after the game, Wreh-Wilson talked about how much he has improved since his debut season in Atlanta.

"If that is what it does, that's what it does," Wreh-Wilson said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I know for myself, I got here last year and every opportunity that I've had the coaches have done a great job of coaching me and preparing me in this system. Whatever happens from that, that's what happens," he continued.

Wreh-Wilson playing time at the cornerback position will continue to be irregular next season, but he should get his chance to shine if someone ahead of him in the depth chart gets hurt.

"This is a move which gives Atlanta some added CB depth this season, and while Wreh-Wilson has no real chance to surpass Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford, or Brian Poole, he should see time and be very useful if someone gets hurt. It's a sensible signing," Adnan Ikic said in his column for The Falcoholic.