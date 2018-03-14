NFL Rumors: Buffalo Bills Trade Cordy Glenn To The Cincinnati Bengals To Move Up In The Draft

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Cordy Glenn with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The Buffalo Bills have made a major trade to move up in the draft just before the start of the new league year.

According to NFL Network, the Bills have reportedly reached an agreement to ship left tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals. As part of the deal, the two teams will swap first-round picks, which means the Bills will receive the 12th overall selection while the Bengals get the 21st overall selection.

The teams are also swapping fifth- and sixth-round picks, with the Bills getting the 158th overall pick and the Bengals receiving the 187th overall pick.

The trade will not become official until Wednesday, at 4 p.m. EDT. But, once it does, the Bills will now own the 12th and 22nd picks in the first round, and they are expected to make another push to move further up in the draft.

"After agreeing to a trade Friday to send quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 65 pick, the Bills become more likely to trade up in April's draft to select a quarterback," ESPN's Katherine Terrell and Mike Rodak wrote in their report.

"Using a conventional draft trade value chart, the Bills could package the Bengals' first-round pick and the No. 22 selection (acquired last year from Kansas City) to move as high as No. 4. Adding one or more of their second- or third-round picks to the deal could push Buffalo higher in the order," they added.

Meanwhile, the deal makes sense from the Bengals perspective because they desperately need to upgrade their offensive line after the poor showing last season. However, acquiring Glenn is a little risky because he has missed a handful of games in the past two seasons due to injuries.

Glenn still has three years remaining on his five-year, $65-million contract, so he is locked up for the foreseeable future.