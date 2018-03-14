NFL Rumors: Cameron Brate Signs Six-Year Deal With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wikimedia Commons/Bernard Gagnon Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From humble beginnings as an undrafted free agent out of the Harvard University, Cameron Brate has now become one of the highest-paid tight ends in the National Football League (NFL).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that they have signed Brate to a six-year extension. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the deal is reportedly worth $41 million, including 18 million in guaranteed money.

Brate originally joined the Buccaneers in 2014, and he was let go the following season. The New Orleans Saints would sign him to their practice squad a day after he was released, but he would eventually rejoin the Buccaneers for the rest of the 2015 season.

The tight end finally got a chance to shine in the 2016 season after Austin Seferian-Jenkins left, and he made the most of his opportunities.

He did not get as many starts in 2017, but he continued to post solid numbers. In 16 games with the Buccaneers last season, Brate caught 48 passes for 591 yards (12.1 yards per reception) to go with six touchdowns

With wide receiver Mike Evans signed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension as well, the Buccaneers now have two of their top offensive players under contract through the 2023 season.

"Mike and Cam come from different backgrounds," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times. "They both have the perseverance factor ... They're both extremely hard workers, passionate, they hold themselves accountable and they're selfless. Those are the qualities we look for in a Buccaneer," he continued.

"Jason and I both believe that's how you build a successful franchise," Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "In Mike's case, you draft him. In Cam's case, you develop them or they develop themselves. ... To grow your own guys ... to get them to their second contract, that's the best way to grow a franchise," he added.