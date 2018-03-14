NFL Rumors: Casey Hayward Signs Three-Year Extension With The Los Angeles Chargers

Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Green Bay Packers cornerback Casey Hayward (29) returns an interception in the third quarter during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, Oct. 19, 2014.

The Los Angeles Chargers have succeeded in locking up one of the top lockdown defenders in the National Football League (NFL) for three more seasons.

The team has confirmed that they have signed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward to a three-year extension to keep him with the club through the 2021 season.

"I want to be here long-term. I've been trying to set a legacy here for the last two years. I want to go out here and be one of the best Chargers of all-time," Hayward said, via the Chargers' official website.

"I started my career off with the Chargers pretty fast, and it's gone pretty well so far. Now I've got to keep solidifying myself over the next few years. Hopefully, I'll eventually be recognized as one of the best Chargers to ever play as long as I keep playing at a high level," he added.

The Chargers did not disclose the terms of the deal, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the contract is worth $36 million, and $20 million is fully guaranteed upon signing.

Hayward was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2012 draft, and he signed a three-year, $15.30-million contract with the Chargers in the spring of 2016 after four seasons in Green Bay.

He has been named to the second-team All-Pro squad twice in each of his two seasons with the Chargers, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl in both seasons as well.

In 16 games with the Chargers last year, Hayward had 40 combined tackles (33 solo), four interceptions, and a forced fumble. His 22 passes defended led the American Football Conference (AFC) last seasons.

Hayward may not have started his career with the Chargers, but he will likely go down as one of the most productive cornerbacks in franchise history.