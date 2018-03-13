NFL Rumors: Cincinnati Bengals Not Picking Up Adam Jones' Option For Next Season

Reuters/Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium, Jan. 9, 2016.

Adam Jones is set to become an unrestricted free agent once the new league year begins this Wednesday.

The veteran cornerback has confirmed that the Cincinnati Bengals have told him they will not pick up the option on his contract for the 2018 season.

With Dre Kirkpatrick, Darqueze Dennard, and William Jackson already on the roster, Jones is unlikely to see much action at cornerback next season. However, the team is open to re-signing him if he is willing to accept a new role.

Apparently, the Bengals are interested in potentially bringing him back to compete for a roster spot as a nickel corner and punt/kickoff returner. Jones will also have to take a significant pay cut if he wants to return.

"Of course I'd love to come back. Don't make it sound like I'm ready to get out of there because I'm not. I'm very thankful to everyone there, Coach Lewis and Mr. (Mike) Brown. Of course, you know me. I'd love the chance to get on the field and compete every play, every down. Obviously I've got some things to sit down and think about the next couple of days with my family," Jones said, via the Bengals' official website.

"I'm eager to get going and we'll see what happens in the next couple of days," he added.

Jones joined the Bengals in the spring of 2010, and he would go on earned a spot on the first-team All-Pro squad in the 2014 season as a kick returner. He was also named to the Pro Bowl for the 2015 season.

Jones racked up 23 combined tackles (19 solo), four passes defended, and one interception in an injury-plagued season with the Bengals. The former West Virginia University star would appear in only nine games last season before he was placed on the injured reserve list due to a season-ending sports hernia injury.