NFL Rumors: Cornerback Richard Sherman Emerging as a Possible Trade Candidate

Reuters/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports Nov 9, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Cornerback Richard Sherman has been a key player for the Seattle Seahawks for much of his NFL career, arguably even emerging as the franchise's most recognizable star during its most successful era.

Many Seahawks fans would likely love to see Sherman retire with the team, but it now seems as though there is a chance that his stint with the Seahawks could end as early as this offseason.

In a recent article, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said he expects that the Seahawks will trade two of their three veteran defensive stars – defensive lineman Michael Bennett, free safety Earl Thomas and Sherman – this offseason.

With the Seahawks needing to get younger on defense, it makes sense for them to move a few of their veterans in order to free up more playing time for other players and possibly also acquire future assets.

It is still unclear if the Seahawks really are going to make trades involving those players, but if they deem it best for the franchise to move on from Sherman, they may then already have a trade partner to work with.

According to a recent article from the Boston Herald's Jeff Howe, Sherman was "receptive" to the idea of joining the New England Patriots last offseason when the team expressed interest in acquiring him. He is reportedly still open to the possibility of joining the said team now, especially if the Seahawks decide they want to go in a different direction.

The Patriots' current level of interest in adding Sherman remains difficult to determine at this point, but it seems like the AFC champions could use another cornerback with Malcolm Butler widely expected to sign somewhere else.

Sherman did not go to the Patriots last offseason but things have changed, and a scenario wherein the star defensive back winds up becoming a member of that AFC East team is now in play.