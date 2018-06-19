NFL Rumors: Could Julio Jones Be Angling to Find a Way Out of Atlanta?

Relationship between Jones and the Atlanta Falcons is said to be 'in a bad place right now'

Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Julio Jones on the field for the Atlanta Falcons during a 2016 preseason game against the Cleveland Browns

These may be among the duller days of the NFL offseason, but don't tell that to the Atlanta Falcons and their fans.

At the moment, there is a lot of mystery surrounding Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones has been having a pretty interesting offseason, to say the least.

Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter broke down Jones' strange offseason in a lengthy article for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution just recently.

In the article, Ledbetter highlights the curious things that Jones has done so far this offseason, including changing his social media to remove the team's logo and even shutting himself off from the media.

The most frustrating thing here for Falcons fans has to be that Jones himself hasn't even mentioned why he is doing these things.

Ledbetter tried his best to inform fans of what's been going when he dropped by ESPN 730AM The Game recently, The Falcoholic reported.

Ledbetter noted that the relationship between the player and the team is "in a bad place right now."

Obviously, it's bad enough that Jones does not find an issue with not being with the team even during times when he was expected to be available.

So, what is really going on?

Ledbetter speculated during that interview that Jones may have taken notice of the contracts handed out to some wide receivers this offseason and he may want something done about his current pact.

A player being unhappy with his contract situation is certainly not ideal, but as far as potential issues go, it beats a player simply wanting to be traded or released by his team.

For what it's worth, Ledbetter does think that this situation between Jones and the Falcons will be resolved eventually, so fans can at least hold on to that.

