Sep 18, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedEx Field.

If things go as expected this offseason, Kirk Cousins is going to become one of the rarest commodities in football – a potential franchise quarterback who can be signed as a free agent.

There is a reason why players like Cousins often never make it to the market, and that is because the teams that draft them typically hold on to them as tightly as they can as they know they will likely be unable to find a better alternative.

Following the Washington Redskins' trade for quarterback Alex Smith, however, it now seems that Cousins no longer has a place with that franchise.

There are many other teams that would likely love to have Cousins though.

For instance, it is widely expected that the Denver Broncos will be looking for a new signal-caller this offseason, and they have been linked to Cousins.

During an interview with the NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, Redskins defensive back D.J. Swearinger revealed that he thinks Cousins will end up going to the Broncos.

Cousins could fit in really well with the Broncos.

The Broncos won "Super Bowl 50" back in 2016 on the strength of a punishing defense that provided no relief to opposing offenses. If the team can pair that defense up with a quarterback who can do some special things himself, they may then turn quickly unto a contender.

The New York Jets could also spend a significant chunk of this offseason wooing Cousins.

For quite some time now, the Jets have been searching for anyone who could become their franchise quarterback, and while they have found some short-term solutions, a long-term answer remains elusive.

The Jets will make a push for Cousins this offseason, and ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini even passed along some information shared by sources who noted that the franchise is "willing to pay whatever it takes" to land the 29-year-old quarterback.

The Broncos and the Jets are just two of the teams who are expected to pursue Cousins. There will be other teams going after him as well, and and that should turn this free agent chase into a truly memorable one.

