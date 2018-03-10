NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Trade Cornerback Aqib Talib To The Los Angeles Rams

Reuters/Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sept. 13, 2015.

The Denver Broncos have finally decided to part ways with one of the key members of their Super Bowl 50-winning squad.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to ship Aqib Talib to the Rams for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. The Pro Bowl cornerback will reunite with former Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips in Los Angeles, and he will line up opposite former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters.

The trade will not be made official until the start of the new league year next week, but Talib has already posted a farewell message on his official Instagram account. "I have enjoyed every minute of playing for you guys," Talib wrote.

"I have made lifelong friends and gained a ton of knowledge during my time in Denver. So many memories were made over the past 4 years, Super Bowl 50 being our best. Thank you John Elway for believing in me, sticking up for me, and putting me in a great position to start the final chapter of my NFL career. Denver will always have a place in my heart! No Fly Zone will go down in history! Thank you!" he continued.

Previous reports have indicated that Talib also liked the idea of rejoining the New England Patriots as well because of the presence of head coach Bill Belichick. But, trade talks between the Broncos and Patriots would reach a standoff hours before the Rams pulled off the trade, per Rapoport.

Talib racked up 31 combined tackles (23 solo), seven passes defended, one interception, and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Broncos last season.

He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016, and he was named a second-team All-Pro in 2013. The veteran cornerback was also selected to the Pro Bowl for five consecutive seasons, from 2013 to 2017.