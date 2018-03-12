NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Unlikely To Bring Back Bennie Fowler

Reuters/Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler III (16) is unable to catch a pass in the end zone in the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, Dec. 11, 2016.

The Denver Broncos are unlikely to bring back wide receiver Bennie Fowler for another run next season.

According to 9NEWS' Mike Klis, Fowler is reportedly set to hit the open market this week because the Broncos have opted not to place a tender on the impending restricted free agent.

"A low-level tender of $1.91 million was under consideration for Fowler, who was undrafted out of Michigan State in 2014. This would have allowed the Broncos to match any competing offer. Instead, it appears the Broncos plan to make a serious push at upgrading their No. 3 receiver position behind starters Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders," Klis said in his report.

"The Broncos can start by considering their own Carlos Henderson, a third-round draft pick last year who missed his rookie season with a thumb injury that required surgery," he added.

Adding a wide receiver via free agency or the draft is an option as well.

Fowler signed a one-year deal with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State University in the spring of 2014, but he failed to make the final 53-man roster that year, and he was eventually signed to the practice squad.

The following year, Fowler would finally get the chance to showcase his skills as he appeared in all 16 games as a part of the Broncos squad that won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

Fowler would continue to play as a backup wide receiver in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and he saw a significant increase in playing time last year.

In 16 games (four starts) for the Broncos last season, Fowler caught 29 passes for 350 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.

Fowler has made 56 catches for 698 yards (12.5 yards per reception) to go with five touchdowns in his career with the Broncos.