NFL Rumors: Detroit Lions Listening To Trade Offers For Eric Ebron

Reuters/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) runs with the ball against New York Giants safety Darian Thompson (27) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium, Sept. 18, 2017.

Eric Ebron has once again found himself facing an uncertain future with the Detroit Lions.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the fifth-year tight end was reportedly the subject of trade talks during the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis last week. Ebron was selected by the Lions with the 10th overall pick of the 2014 draft, but he has struggled to live up to the high expectations that come with being taken in the first round.

It is interesting to note that the Lions also fielded offers for Ebron before the trade deadline last year, but they opted to hang onto him for the rest of the 2017 season. In hindsight, that might have been the right decision because he played really well in the second half of the season.

Ebron would finish the season with 53 passes for 574 yards (10.8 yards per reception) to go with four touchdowns in 16 games (nine starts).

"Eric had a good year," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said of Ebron back in January, via the Detroit News.

"I think Eric really the last seven, eight weeks of the season he really kind of turned it on. When you look at his playing time over the course of the season, it actually went down over the course of the season, but his production went up. So, I think he was really used effectively. He gained some confidence over the course of the season and he performed better," he continued.

Quinn would also go on to say that they were bringing Ebron back in 2018 since he's under contract. During a media scrum at the scouting combine last week, Quinn would reiterate that the tight back was going to be on their roster next season.

That means they probably will not move Ebron unless they receive a good offer for him.