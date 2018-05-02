NFL Rumors: Dez Bryant Signing With the Buffalo Bills Could Still Happen

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Dez Bryant with the Dallas Cowboys back in 2016

With the NFL draft now over, most teams around the league now know for the most part which players are going to be on the field for them during the upcoming season.

At this point, teams can now turn their attention away from roster building and focus more on trying to figure out how the players fit in around one another.

Of course, this doesn't mean that all NFL teams are done constructing their rosters.

There are still some notable names out there available on the free agent market who can make a difference for an NFL team, and one of them is wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Bryant was cut by the Dallas Cowboys last month, and since then, he's been on the market and available to sign for teams with enough cap space left to still offer him a deal.

Now that the draft is out of the way, there's a good chance that teams who can still stand to benefit from adding a wideout will look at Bryant, and one of those teams could very well be the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills were linked to Bryant not long after the 29-year-old wide receiver hit the market, but to this point, it does not appear as though the team has presented him with an offer just yet.

That could change soon, however.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane recently dropped by radio station WGR-AM 550 to discuss a variety of topics, including the potential signing of the aforementioned Bryant, BillsWire reported.

During that guest spot, Beane described Bryant as a "very good player," even if he is no longer at the level he was at a few years back. Beane also mentioned that he thinks Bryant still belongs in this league and that he can still help out a team.

So does that mean that the Bills are about to present an offer to Bryant sometime soon?

Well, that's certainly possible, but it seems like Beane would prefer meeting and talking to Bryant first before any offer is put on the table.

With the Bills having one of the younger quarterback groups in the NFL, bringing Bryant in may be a good idea as he could be a dependable target in the passing game.

In related news, Bryant's former quarterback, Tony Romo, recently voiced his support for the wide receiver.

While taking part in the U.S. Open qualifying round at Gleneagles Country Club, Romo said that Bryant can still help many teams, ESPN reported. Romo also said that Bryant is a "good teammate" and that general managers and coaches of NFL teams do not have to worry about him coming in and potentially causing a ruckus in the locker room.

That ringing endorsement from Romo will likely only serve to help Bryant's chances of getting signed soon, and who knows, maybe the Bills will hear about those comments and come to the conclusion that Bryant is a good fit for them.

More news about the latest NFL rumors should be made available soon.