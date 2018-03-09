NFL Rumors: Does Case Keenum Make Sense as a Free Agent Addition for the Denver Broncos?

Broncos reportedly among the teams 'expected to be in' on Keenum

Reuters/Patrick Gorski-USA Today Sports Oct 9, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) passes against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.

The Denver Broncos are looking to reclaim their spot among the NFL's elite.

After winning "Super Bowl 50," the Broncos have watched their victory totals decrease over the next two seasons.

One of the reasons why the Broncos have declined recently is because they have lacked stellar play at the quarterback position, and that is an issue they are seeking to address this winter.

The Broncos are believed to be one of the teams making a run at trying to sign free agent QB Kirk Cousins. But at this point at least, rumors are hinting that the Minnesota Vikings have the edge in that race.

Obviously, the Broncos cannot just halt their search for a new QB if they miss out on Cousins, and that could explain why they are currently being linked to another signal-caller coming off a great season who is on the free agent market.

According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Broncos are one of the teams "expected to be in" on quarterback Case Keenum.

Keenum, of course, was last seen holding down the quarterback spot for the aforementioned Vikings and doing so quite well.

The 30-year-old put together his best season last year. A look at his Pro Football Reference page reveals that he put up career-highs in touchdown passes, yards, completions and completion percentage last season.

Had Keenum been a higher profile player prior to 2017, he may have gotten more serious consideration for the NFL's MVP award.

As far as free agent quarterbacks go, the Broncos could do far worse than signing Keenum.

The Broncos and many of their fans have Cousins on the top of their wishlist, and understandably so.

Still, if this offseason ends with the Broncos missing out on Cousins but still landing Keenum, that is not a bad outcome at all.

