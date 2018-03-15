NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Cornerback Malcolm Butler Signs With The Tennessee Titans

Reuters/Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half at Gillette Stadium.

Malcolm Butler is reportedly prepared to leave the New England Patriots for greener pastures in free agency.

The Associated Press' Teresa M. Walker has reported that Butler's agent, Derek Simpson, has revealed that the cornerback is signing a five-year deal worth more than $60 million with the Tennessee Titans. The deal includes more than $30 million in guaranteed money.

Butler has also confirmed that he is leaving New England. In 16 games with the Patriots last season, Butler racked up 60 combined tackles (55 solo), 12 passes defended, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

The fifth-year veteran was instrumental in New England's Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks, but Patriots head coach Bill Belichick mysteriously benched him in Super Bowl LII last month.

In a recent interview with the Boston Herald, Butler admitted that Belichick never explained to him why he got benched in the most important game of the season. Butler's tenure in New England ended on a sour note, but he is not holding any grudges.

"From the custodians to Belichick, all the way to Mr. Kraft, I love those guys, my teammates. I like everything about New England, especially the fans. Those fans, they really had love for me and they still do. I will always remember where I came from, and I never could forget," Butler said, via Boston Herald.

He also said he has spoken with quarterback Tom Brady several times after the Super Bowl benching.

"I got several calls from Tom Brady before the Titans contract. After the Super Bowl, I got a couple calls from him. He was really concerned, and he just wanted to know what was going on or whatever," Butler stated.

Meanwhile, ESPN has reported that the Titans have also signed former Patriots running back Dion Lewis to a four-year deal worth $23 million. The deal includes a guaranteed $11.5 million.