NFL Rumors: Former Vikings Quarterback Case Keenum Signs With The Denver Broncos

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) runs with the ball as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) chases during the second half during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, Jan. 21, 2018.

Case Keenum is now an official member of the Denver Broncos.

The team has announced that they have signed the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback to a two-year deal.

"Case has fought and battled for everything that he's earned in the NFL, and it's exciting to add someone with that type of mentality to our team," Broncos executive vice president of football operations and general manager John Elway said on Wednesday, via the team's official website.

"He's playing the best football of his career right now and has gotten better with every opportunity he's had," Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said.

"Being around him in Houston, Case is a tremendous person and teammate with strong leadership skills and a terrific work ethic. He'll be great in our locker room, and we're all looking forward to having him as a Bronco," he added.

The Broncos did not disclose the details of the contract, but Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson has reported that the deal is worth $36 million, with $25 million guaranteed.

Keenum went undrafted in 2012, and he played for the Houston Texans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams before he joined the Vikings in the spring of 2017.

The former University of Houston star would have a career year in Minnesota last season as he led the team to an 11-3 record. In 15 games (14 starts), Keenum completed 325 of 481 passes (67.6 percent) for 3,547 yards, averaging a career-high 7.4 yards per attempt. He also had 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he was sacked 22 times.

Keenum also helped the Vikings reach the National Football Conference (NFC) Championship game, but they fell short to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Broncos may not have signed Kirk Cousins. But, by landing Keenum, they managed to save money, and this will allow them to address the other holes on their roster.