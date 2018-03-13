NFL Rumors: Indianapolis Colts Expected To Part Ways With Donte Moncrief

Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief (10) is tackled by Tennessee Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) at Nissan Stadium, Oct. 16, 2017.

It appears the Indianapolis Colts are planning to let wide receiver Donte Moncrief walk in free agency despite his potential.

According to the Indianapolis Star's Stephen Holder, the Colts are likely to move on from Moncrief after a disappointing season.

The former University of Mississippi star was selected by the Colts in the third round of the 2014 National Football League (NLF) draft due to his tremendous upside and potential to develop into a primary receiving threat, and he did show a lot of promise in his first two season in Indianapolis.

Many believed that it was only a matter of time before he had a breakout season, but shoulder and ankle injuries in the past couple of years seem to have stunted his growth.

In 12 games with the Colts last season, Moncrief caught a career-low 26 passes for 391 yards (15.0 yards per reception) even though he was on the field for most of the offensive snaps. He also had two touchdowns last year.

Earlier this winter, Moncrief said he would like to continue his career with the Colts, but he also admitted that there was certainly a possibility he might have to play elsewhere next season.

"This is home. This is the only place I know. I've been here for four years and these have been the best days of my life. We just have to get it back on track. If not, I'll just go somewhere else and do what I have to do," Moncrief said, via the Indianapolis Star.

"At the end of the day, I know what I am and I know what I'm capable of. I know I can be a top-dollar receiver. So, I'm not going to do nothing less and I'm not going to take nothing less," he added.

If Moncrief leaves, the Colts will have to add another wide receiver via free agency or the draft this offseason.