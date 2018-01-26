NFL Rumors: Is It Tom Brady's Last Season with the Patriots?

Reuters/Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, Sept. 7, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that despite the rumors that Tom Brady from the Patriots has reached the end of his career, analysts believe otherwise. Regardless, someone might still be leaving the team as further reports indicate that the Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is reportedly going to become the next head coach of Indianapolis Colts.

According to reports, the rumors of Brady's alleged plans to retire from his NFL career stems from the fact that history has always shown players who would win and then move on to the next chapter of their lives. However, radio analyst Scott Zolak contested the rumors by saying that Brady's eight Super Bowl appearance set in a few days will not be his last. Instead, Zolak believes that Brady still has two more seasons left considering his age and the projectile of his career in the NFL. This was based on the recent move of the Patriots to trade off Jimmy Garoppolo and his expiring contract. Without him, the Patriots have Brady as the powerhouse.

However, despite the reassurances that Brady will be in at least two more seasons, the Patriots might still be having a team member leave as McDaniels is rumored to be heading for second interview with Colts' owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. Further reports reveal that while there might not be an official confirmation on the matter, the rumored second interview might just give the team a head start on the offseason planning. As to who might be replacing McDaniels in the Patriots if he does leave, fans will have to wait and see.

More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, especially considering that Super Bowl LLII is just on the horizon. In the meantime, fans are advised to take the news with a grain of salt.