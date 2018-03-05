NFL Rumors: Is Kirk Cousins Signing With the Minnesota Vikings Now Inevitable?

Vikings among four teams still expected to be in the running to sign Cousins

Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Sep 18, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedEx Field.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is the number one free agent of this offseason, but there are rumblings that he may not remain available on the market for that much longer.

In a recent report, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY noted that the New York Jets were "worried" that Cousins "might already be destined" to join the Minnesota Vikings.

A source spoken to by Vacchiano added that the Jets know of the rumors that Cousins could be Minnesota-bound.

The reason why the Jets reportedly feel that way is relevant because they likely know a lot about the current situation involving Cousins.

Just a few days ago, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets and Vikings were among the four teams still expected to be in the running to sign Cousins, with the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos as the other two franchises still in the mix.

If one of the remaining teams trying to sign Cousins starts to get the feeling that the 29-year-old signal-caller could be going to a rival squad, then that is pretty telling. That could even be an indicator that this whole race for Cousins is over and the contract just needs to be signed.

For what it is worth, it would make plenty of sense for Cousins to sign with the Vikings.

Despite losing in the NFC Championship Game back in January, the Vikings are well-positioned to contend for years to come, thanks to their excellent defense made up of several standout players and their collection of gifted playmakers on offense.

The Vikings might not be considered yet as the clear-cut favorites to win the "Super Bowl" even with Cousins on the team, but they will likely end up on the shortlist of contenders.

Cousins has not signed with the Vikings just yet, but it is becoming easier and easier to imagine that happening as this offseason progresses.