NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Signs Three-Year, $84-Million Deal With The Minnesota Vikings

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws the ball as Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) chases in the third quarter at FedEx Field, Nov. 20, 2016.

The Minnesota Vikings have succeeded in acquiring the top quarterback available in free agency.

The Vikings have announced that they have signed former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins to a multiyear deal on Thursday.

The team did not disclose terms of the deal, but several media outlets have already reported that Cousins will receive a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth $84 million from the Vikings. This will make him the highest paid player in the history of the National Football League (NFL), and the first quarterback to receive a fully guaranteed multiyear contract.

"I came here for the chance to win. Probably the best chance. That is all that matters in this business," Cousins said at a first press conference at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on Thursday as the Vikings formally introduced their new franchise quarterback to the media via the team's official website.

"More importantly than that, the chance to win comes from the fact that I believe in the leadership of this organization. There has to be a commitment to win from ownership," he continued. "I feel very good about that dynamic here. Everything rises and falls on leaderships. I believe the leadership here is in place to be able to win a lot of football games," he added.

Cousins completed 347 of his 540 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 4,093 yards in 16 games with the Redskins last season, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. He also had 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and he was sacked 41 times.

In other news, the Vikings have also acquired fourth-year quarterback Trevor Siemian in a trade with the Denver Broncos. As part of the deal, Minnesota will also get a 2018 seventh-round draft pick for the Broncos in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Siemian will serve as Cousins' back up at quarterback this season.