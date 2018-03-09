NFL Rumors: Miami Dolphins Reportedly Considering Releasing Ndamukong Suh

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) talks to teammates during a timeout against the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedEx Field, Sept. 13, 2015.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly considering parting ways with the highest-paid defensive tackle in the National Football League (NFL) this offseason.

According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have not ruled out releasing the five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh as they continue to look for ways to reduce their payroll before the new league year begins on March 14.

"One NFL official who spoke to the Dolphins said they did not rule out releasing Ndamukong Suh, which jibes with Armando Salguero's report last month," Jackson said in his report.

"At this point, the Dolphins are trying to determine whether a Suh restructuring (if Suh is willing) or a release is the better option. The least appealing option is keeping his cap hit at $26.1 million for next season," he continued.

"If Suh is released, it likely would be before March 19, when $8.5 million of his $17 million base salary becomes guaranteed," he added.

The Dolphins can free up $17 million in 2018 if they designate Suh as a post-June 1 cut, so they have to consider that option if they cannot get him to agree to a restructured deal. Of course, it should be noted that Suh is still a productive player. Releasing him will not be an easy decision.

Suh recorded 48 combined tackles (29 solo), 4.5 sacks, and two passes defended in 16 games with the Dolphins last season.

The former University of Nebraska–Lincoln standout was selected by the Lions with the second overall pick in the 2010 draft, and he played in Detroit for five seasons before he signed a six-year, $114-million deal with the Dolphins in the spring of 2015.

Suh has been named a first-team All-Pro four times and a second-team All-Pro twice during his career. He also made the Pro Bowl in five of his eight seasons in the league.