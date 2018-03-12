NFL Rumors: Mike Evans Sings Five-Year Extension With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Reuters/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a pass for a touchdown while being defended by cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) and Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen (37) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium, Dec. 18, 2017.

Mike Evans is now officially the second highest-paid wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that they have signed Evans to a five-year extension on Friday to keep him on the squad through the 2023 season.

The team did not disclose the details of the deal, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has revealed that the contract is worth $82.5 million with $55 million in guarantees. As a receiver, Evans' $16.5 million per year is topped only by perennial All-Pro Antonio Brown' annual salary of $17 million.

"I'm excited to announce I will be spending the next several seasons in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers with one goal in mind: winning a Super Bowl with my teammates," Evans wrote on his official Instagram account after he signed the extension.

"I want to thank the Bucs, from the owners to the front office, for believing in me and allowing me to take care of my family. I want to also thank my agents; Deryk Gilmore and Darren Jones for all of their hard work. I'm going to continue to strive for greatness on the field as well as in my community," he continued.

Evans was selected by the Buccaneers with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft, and he would go on to become one of the most productive wide receivers in franchise history. In fact, he is only the third wide receiver in the league's history to open his career with four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

In 15 games last season, Evans caught 71 balls for 1,001 yards (14.1 yards per reception) to go with five touchdowns. He has now caught 309 passes for 4,579 yards and 32 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Buccaneers.

Evans received second-team All-Pro honors in 2016, and he was also selected to his first Pro Bowl that year.