NFL Rumors: Nate Solder Signs Four-Year, $62-Million Deal With The New York Giants

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Nate Solder with the New England Patriots in 2011.

Nate Solder has officially left the New England Patriots for the New York Giants.

The team has announced that they have signed the veteran offensive tackle to a multiyear deal on Thursday.

"Nate has been a quality left tackle in this league since the day he entered," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said after Solder signed his contract, via the team's official website. "He's physically matured and he's become as good a run blocker as he is a pass blocker. We're just very, very pleased that he wanted to come here," he continued.

The terms of the deals were not disclosed, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Solder signed a four-year deal worth $62 million with $34.9 million guaranteed to become one of the league's highest-paid offensive lineman.

"I'm so thankful, this is a first class organization. It's a wonderful opportunity for me and my family," Solder said. "We had such a great experience in New England, we love those people, they've taken great care of us. It was hard to leave; we had a lot of success there, and hopefully coming here that we'll have the same," he continued.

Solder was selected by the Patriots with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 draft, and it did not take him long to establish himself as a full-time starter at left tackle.

The former University of Colorado star helped lead the Patriots to two Super Bowl victories in his six seasons with the team. He would start in 95 of the 98 games he appeared in for the Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Giants have also announced that they have re-signed linebacker Robert Thomas. The deal is expected to be for around the veteran minimum.

Thomas had 16 combined tackles (five solo) in 15 games with the Giants last season. He was an exclusive rights free agent.