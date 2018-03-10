NFL Rumors: New England Patriots Hand Brandon King A Two-Year Deal

Wikimedia Commons/Thalan Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots.

After playing on a series of one-year deals the past three years, the New England Patriots have finally decided to give core special teams member Brandon King a multi-year contract.

ESPN's Field Yates has reported that King has signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Patriots through the 2019 season.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth $2.6 million, and it includes a $400,000 signing bonus.

King originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn University in the spring of 2015. He was offered a three-year, $1.57 million contract, but he failed to make the final 53-man roster because of the team's depth at the safety positions.

The Patriots would release him and sign him to their practice squad in September 2015, but they would promote him to the active roster after cornerback Bradley Fletcher was released in October that year.

King has made a total of 30 tackles (23 solo) in his three seasons in New England, and he recorded his first career safety when he tackled Travis Benjamin in the end zone during their 21-13 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

The fourth-year safety is happy with his new deal. Now, he is waiting to see if the Patriots will re-sign the other key contributors in the special teams unit.

"It's been a great thing with all those guys. Everyone brings different things to the table," King said, via the Boston Herald.

"I would love for everyone to come back. We've been doing something really great for the past three years with the newcomers as well, but that's out of my hands. I'm just excited to come back myself. This is a great team to be a part of. I've learned so much in the three years I've been there. It's a great opportunity to come back and work with a top tier program," he continued.