NFL Rumors: New York Giants Plan To Tender Center Brett Jones

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Brett Jones with the New York Giants in 2017.

It looks like the New York Giants want to bring back Brett Jones next season.

According to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz, the Giants are expected to place a second-round tender on the restricted free agent this offseason, and he is reportedly the favorite to retain the starting job at center in 2018. Per Schwartz, the tender will cost the Giants $2.91 million next season.

As an impending restricted free agent, Jones is allowed to seek offers from other teams, with the Giants having the right to match any potential offer he receives. But, if the Giants decide not to match, and Jones signs elsewhere, they will be awarded a second-round pick in return.

That is a hefty price to pay for Jones, so teams will likely avoid him in free agency.

As noted by Schwartz, the Giants could save money if they placed an original-round tender on Jones, but since he went undrafted, they would not receive any compensation if he leaves.

Jones started the season at left guard, but he moved to center when Weston Richburg got hurt, and he excelled in his role as the anchor of the offensive line.

"Jones is not ideal size — he is a boxy 6-foot-2 and 312 pounds — but is so technically sound that he uses his low-center-of-gravity frame to his benefit with leverage, getting underneath taller defensive tackles as a run blocker," Schwartz said in his report.

"Jones also greatly impressed the previous coaching regime with his intelligence, so much so that when the offensive linemen each week were given a quiz to see how much of the game plan installation they mastered, Jones was not required to take the test," he added.

Jones would go on to start 12 games at center in the 2017 season, and with Richburg likely on his way out this offseason, he is expected to retain the starting center job.