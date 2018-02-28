Linebacker looks like an area of need for the Raiders

Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports Dec 8, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) reacts during a NFL football game against Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Oakland Raiders failed to live up to high expectations in 2017. And now, they need to make significant changes in order to get back on track for the upcoming season.

In pursuit of a bounceback season, the Raiders are expected to go into the draft and select players who can positively impact their defense right away.

The Ringer's Danny Kelly noted recently that the Raiders need to improve the middle of the defense, which is why he has them taking linebacker Tremaine Edmunds out of Virginia Tech to help shore up that weakness.

Edmunds' atypical frame makes him an interesting piece to add to any defense. His NFL.com draft profile indicated that he was "disruptive in all phases," which means he is expected to be a positive contributor whether he is rushing the passer or dropping back into coverage to account for a running back or tight end who may be going up the field.

Meanwhile, an article from Golden Gate Sports' Kevin Saito indicated that many people are thinking that the Raiders will select Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with their first round pick. Smith's main selling point is his top-shelf athletic ability, and it helps that he has great intangibles too.

Both of those players could be great additions to a Raiders defense that is badly in need of an infusion of new talent, but it is apparently not a lock that the team will take a linebacker.

Going back to that article from Golden Gate Sports, it noted that Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie is not one who is known for spending high draft picks on linebackers, and there is a chance that he could attempt to add to the defense by selecting a different type of player.

Instead of improving the middle of the defense, McKenzie may deem it a better use of the pick to take someone who can do battle in the trenches, which is why the name of Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea is now being mentioned as someone the team could target.

Vea could turn out to be a project early in his NFL career, but his upside could be worth the investment of a high draft pick.

The Raiders understand that improving the defense is a priority for them this offseason, and it should come as no surprise if they use the draft to turn a lackluster unit into a better one in 2018.