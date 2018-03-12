NFL Rumors: Oakland Raiders May Sign Jordan Matthews

Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports The Oakland Raiders may sign Jordan Matthews to further empower their receive.

The National Football League (NFL) Free Agency season is nearing, and fans are awaiting which free agents the Oakland Raiders would sign in the coming weeks.

The Raiders have already a strong quarterback in Derek Carr. Then, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper are also on the team, making the Raiders good with their receivers. According to the Inquisitr, the team is also looking towards another good receiver — Jordan Matthews.

The 6'3" wide receiver was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2014 NFL Draft. That time, he was the 42nd overall pick in the second round. To be able to draft Matthews, the Eagles had traded up 12 spots. He signed with the team for a four-year deal.

In 2017, the Eagles traded Matthews to the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby. Matthews first played for the team on Sept. 10. He caught his first touchdown over the defending National Football Conference (NFC) Champions Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, the athlete injured his thumb during the game, which required him to miss a month to play.

After, Matthews suffered a knee injury which forced the team to put him on the injured reserve until the end of the year.

The 25-year-old has had 250 receptions to date, as per the NFL Website, with 2,955 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. But, with the Bills, Matthews finished with only 25 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Despite the career-low, football fans are looking forward to Matthews redeeming himself for this season. With the good receivers in the Raiders, there is less pressure for Matthews to push his limits every week.

According to Sportsrac, with Matthew's four years of experience, his average market value is $8.8 million. It is unlikely for the Raiders to shed out this amount of money for Matthews.

Meanwhile, in January, the Oakland Raiders announced that coach Jon Gruden was returning to the team. Gruden previously left coaching and became an analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" for nine years.

"Welcome back, Coach Gruden. Let's get to work. #BackInBlack | #RaiderNation," the Oakland Raiders posted in their Twitter account.

Gruden's last coaching job was in 2008 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN, Gruden's newly-signed contract with the Raiders would last for 10 years.