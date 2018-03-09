NFL Rumors: Oakland Raiders Reportedly Interested In Tyler Eifert

Reuters/David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (85) runs against the Houston Texans during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium, Sept. 14, 2017.

Tyler Eifert has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but recent reports have suggested that he might get another chance to dispel the notion that he is injury prone.

According to Bill Williamson of Raiders Snake Pit, the Oakland Raiders have reportedly expressed interest in signing Eifert. Eifert is a solid pass-catching threat, and he is a proficient blocker as well, but his talents have often been overshadowed by his inability to stay healthy.

The former University of Notre Dame missed one game in his rookie year due to a stinger injury, but he would appear in only one game the following year after he dislocated his elbow.

Eifert would bounce back during the 2015 season, and he was named to his first Pro Bowl, although he did miss the final games of the season after sustaining another stinger injury. Furthermore, he would injure his ankle in the Pro Bowl, and he had to undergo surgery in the offseason.

The tight end would go on to miss half of the 2016 season due to a back injury, and he dealt with back and knee injuries during the 2017 season. He appeared in only two games last year, catching four passes for 46 yards (11.5 yards per reception).

Signing a player like Eifert is risky, but he has claimed that he is fully healthy and ready to play next season.

"No. If I didn't think that I could get back to being a dominant player then yeah, I probably would. But there's no question I can get back to where I've been," Eifert said when he was asked if he had considered retiring, via the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"I'm open for whatever. I'm comfortable in Cincinnati. It's a place that I've called home for five years and I've really enjoyed my time. It's somewhere where I would like to stay if that was possible. But all options are on the table for sure," he added.