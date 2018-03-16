NFL Rumors: Patrick Robinson Signs Four-Year Deal With The New Orleans Saints

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Robinson celebrates after winning Super Bowl LII.

Patrick Robinson has returned to where it all started after winning a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The veteran cornerback has confirmed that he is rejoining the New Orleans Saints in a goodbye message to Eagles fans on his official Instagram account.

"Philly it's been good! Thank you to the Eagles organization for giving me the opportunity to share this amazing season with my teammates. Special thanks to all of my teammates who turned into brothers, our hard work and dedication was not in vain. We came, we saw and we conquered! Super Bowl Champions!!! Thank you to all of the fans who showed me so much love and support and continue to show support!! I'm grateful for this new chapter in my life," Robinson wrote.

According to ESPN, the Saints reportedly signed Robinson to a four-year deal worth $20 million with $10 million guaranteed. He will also receive a five million dollar signing bonus.

Apparently, the Eagles and Robinson "got close on a contract extension" on Monday, but the Saints jumped at the chance to bring back the cornerback when negotiations with Philadelphia stalled, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The former Florida State University star was selected by New Orleans with the 32nd pick in the 2010 draft, and he would spend his first five seasons in the National Football League (NFL) with the Saints. He also played with the Chargers and the Colts before he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last spring.

Robinson had 47 combined tackles (39 solo), one sack, 18 passes defended, and four interceptions in 16 regular games (eight starts) with the Eagles last season.

Meanwhile, ESPN has also reported that the Saints have signed former New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis to a three-year deal worth $24 million with $18 million guaranteed.

Davis racked up 135 combined tackles (97 solo), five sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games the Jets last season.