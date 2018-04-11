Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost Odell Beckham Jr. with the New York Giants last year

Even though the NFL draft is just a few weeks away, some of the biggest storylines going around the league currently involve a 25-year-old wide receiver playing for the New York Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself in familiar territory this offseason, with that being the space under the media spotlight.

Over the past few weeks, there have been rumblings that the Giants may be open to moving Beckham for the right price.

It's odd to think that a team in need of more dynamic players like the Giants may be willing to trade one of their more athletic players, but the combination of Beckham being a lightning rod for controversy and the fact that he will have to be signed to a new contract soon, may be giving the franchise at least a few reasons to ponder what could happen if they decide to move their star receiver.

With the Giants coming off of a poor 2017 season, there's an argument to be made that now may even be the ideal time for them to place Beckham on the trading block, seek out the best offer for him, and then rebuild using the pieces they can get in that trade.

Still, it's clear that there are members of the franchise who are not too keen on the idea of moving Beckham now, including two people who will be integral to the Giants' offense next season.

One of those individuals is Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

Commenting recently on the Beckham trade rumblings, Manning said that he has not gotten too worked out about the rumors and that people on the team are aware of the kind of special talent that the wide receiver possesses, SNY NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano reported.

Furthermore, Manning stated that he looks forward to working with Beckham "for years to come."

The other key member of the Giants' offense who recently expressed a great interest in working with Beckham is offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

Shula said that he is "looking forward" to working with Beckham due in part to the abilities that Beckham has flashed on the football field, Newsday reported. Shula also stated that Beckham is a "vital part of our offense."

Exactly how seriously the Giants are or were considering trading Beckham is hard to determine currently, but what is clear is that there are people on the team who do not want to see the talented wideout catching footballs for another team.

Unless the Giants want to kickstart the rebuilding process as early as this offseason, it's hard to imagine the members of the franchise's front office not giving Manning, Shula and Beckham the chance to work together first before making a move.

Beckham's long-term future with the Giants is obviously very much up in the air, but at least for next season, it seems that the wide receiver will still be lining up on the outside for Big Blue.

More news about the latest NFL trade rumors should be made available in the near future.