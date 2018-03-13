NFL Rumors: Richard Sherman Admits He Felt 'Vengeful' Towards The Seattle Seahawks After His Release

Reuters/John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) greets Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) following the Falcons 36-20 victory in the NFC Divisional playoff at the Georgia Dome, Jan. 14, 2017.

Richard Sherman could have signed with any team in the National Football League (NFL) after he parted ways with the Seattle Seahawks, but the Pro Bowl cornerback decided to stay in the National Football Conference (NFC) West and play for the San Francisco 49ers because he said he wanted to play against his former team twice a year.

"I'm vengeful in that way," Sherman said in an interview with The MMQB on Sunday.

"I love the fan base to death, and I loved playing there. It was such a great opportunity. I helped the organization get to a great place and stay there. But now it's like I abandoned them. People are out there burning my jersey. Come on. I'm not the one who let me go. They let me go. I didn't abandon anybody," he continued.

Sherman was released by the Seahawks last week to save $11 million in salary cap space, but as expected, the three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback did not stay a free agent for long.

According to Sherman, the 49ers got in touch with him "almost immediately" after he was let go, and he flew to San Jose to meet with head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Friday.

On Saturday, Sherman met with 49ers executive vice president of football operations Paraag Marathe and general manager John Lynch, and he underwent medical tests to see how far along he was in his recovery from his right Achilles injury and heel surgery.

It did not take long for the 49ers brass to realize that Sherman was the star they need on defense, and the four-time Pro Bowler would soon sign an incentive-laden three-year deal with the team.

Sherman has just left the only team he has ever played for last week, but he seems happy with the way things have turned out.

"As long as I'm content with what I'm making, nothing else matters to me," Sherman said, via The MMQB.