NFL Rumors: Ricky Jean Francois Opts Not To Rejoin The New England Patriots

Reuters/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates with Redskins defensive end Ricky Jean Francois (99) after a missed field goal by Green Bay Packers place kicker Mason Crosby (not pictured) in the third quarter at FedEx Field, Nov. 20, 2016.

Veteran defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois is ready to move on from the New England Patriots after one season with the organization, but he thinks he still has a lot offer before he hangs up his cleats and calls it a career.

"I plan on continuing to play at the highest level. Hopefully, I made a strong case for myself this past season," Jean Francois said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"Whenever I get the opportunity to sit back, I think about how lucky I've been to be able to be a part of so many successful franchises. Last season, I got to be a part of what New England has, and I gained some insight into why they're at the top year after year. Those lessons and continuing to grow and learn to help me enjoy football that much more," he added.

The former Louisiana State University star was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2009 National Football League (NFL) draft, and he would go on to play for the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins before he signed a one-year, three-million dollar contract with the Green Bay Packers in the spring of 2017.

The Packers would eventually part ways with him in November, and the Patriots signed him to add depth to the defensive tackle position after starter Malcom Brown sustained an ankle injury. He was a solid addition as he carved out a role in head coach Bill Belichick's defense behind Brown, Lawrence Guy, and Adam Butler.

The veteran defensive tackle would appear in six regular-season games for the Patriots and he finished the season with 10 combined tackles (six solo). He also had two tackles in six games with the Packers in 2017.

Jean-Francois would play in all three playoff games for the Patriots as well.