NFL Rumors: San Francisco 49ers Part Ways With Defensive End Elvis Dumervil

Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall Elvis Dumervil with the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

The San Francisco 49ers have decided to let their leader in sacks walk in free agency.

On Friday, the 49ers confirmed that they would not pick up veteran defensive end Elvis Dumervil's contract option for the 2018 season.

"I want to thank Elvis for everything he contributed to our team last year both on the field and throughout our building," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement announcing the decision to part ways with Dumervil, via the team's official website.

"Not only did he bring a great deal of veteran leadership to our locker room at a time of significant change, but he provided a spark to our defense. Although Elvis isn't in our current plans, we would never close the door on a potential return in the future. As a long-time friend, I wish him and his family well," he continued.

Dumervil made the first-team All-Pro team twice during his stints with the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens earlier in his career, and he has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times in his career.

At 34 years old, the veteran defensive end is still a solid contributor, but the 49ers probably want to give Solomon Thomas and DeForest Buckner more defensive snaps next season. They also have Arik Armstead, Eli Harold, Cassius Marsh, and Pita Taumoepenu on the roster, so they already have enough depth at the position.

Dumervil played really well in a limited role with the 49ers last season, racking up 13 combined tackles (nine solo) and a team-leading 6.5 sacks in 16 games.

However, the team would reportedly take a cap hit of $4.25 million if they kept him on the roster next season so they had to let him go to save salary cap space. He was scheduled to receive a $500,000 roster bonus as well this Tuesday.