NFL Rumors: San Francisco 49ers Sign Jerick McKinnon And Weston Richburg

Reuters/Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) runs in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor (48) at U.S. Bank Stadium, Oct. 22, 2017.

San Francisco 49ers have succeeded in landing two of their top free agent targets this offseason.

The team has confirmed that they have signed running back Jerick McKinnon and interior offensive lineman Weston Richburg to multiyear deals on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, McKinnon signed a four-year deal worth $30 million to become the fourth-highest paid running back in the National Football League (NFL), and ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has reported that he will get $11.7 million guaranteed at signing.

McKinnon was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2014 draft, and he had to sit behind the likes of Adrian Peterson and Dalvin Cook in his first few seasons with the team.

The former Georgia Southern University standout finally got the chance to shine last year after Cook tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), and he would finish the season with 150 carries for 570 rushing yards (3.8 yards per carry) to go with three touchdowns in 16 games. He also caught 51 passes for 421 receiving yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, Richburg reportedly signed a five-year deal worth $47.5 million, with $16.5 million guaranteed at signing, per Rapoport. The center/guard will receive $28.5 million in total guarantees.

Richburg has been viewed as a quality starter since his rookie season with the New York Giants.

"Jerick and Weston were both at the top of our priority list heading into free agency, and being able to lock them in quickly was important to us," 49ers general manager John Lynch said on Wednesday, via the team's official website.

"We see Weston as one of the top young interior offensive linemen in the NFL. His athleticism, intelligence and attitude are a perfect fit for our scheme. Jerick has proven to be an extremely versatile football player whose speed, elusiveness and tackle-breaking ability make him a very difficult matchup for defenses," he added.