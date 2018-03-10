NFL Rumors: San Francisco 49ers Sign Marquise Goodwin To A Three-Year Extension

Reuters/Matthew Childs/Livepic Marquise Goodwin of the USA in action during the men's long jump, June 5, 2016.

It seems the San Francisco 49ers are rewarding wide receiver Marquise Goodwin with a new deal after his most successful season as a pro.

The 49ers have announced that they have signed Goodwin to a three-year extension to keep him under contract through the 2021 season.

"Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in the statement announcing the extension, via the team's official website.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is reportedly worth $20.3 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

Goodwin was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2013 draft. As a former Olympian, fans had high hopes for the former University of Texas at Austin standout, but he never had a chance to shine during his time in Buffalo.

After four lackluster seasons with the Bills, Goodwin signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in the spring of 2017, and he would go on to enjoy a career year in his debut season in San Francisco, catching 56 passes for 962 yards (17.2 yards per reception) to go with two touchdowns in 16 games.

During a conference call with reporters on Thursday, Goodwin said he knew he would find success playing under head coach Kyle Shanahan when he made the decision to join the 49ers last year.

"I knew Kyle would put me in a position to be successful," Goodwin said, via the team's official website.

"He and John (Lynch) have done an outstanding job of allowing guys to flourish, and I've seen what Kyle has done with many other receivers in his system with different teams. I knew that coming here would be my best fit and obviously it's proven well," he continued.