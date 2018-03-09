NFL Rumors: Seattle Seahawks Planning To Part Ways With Richard Sherman

Reuters/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium, Nov. 9, 2017.

Richard Sherman may have played his last game in a Seattle Seahawks uniform.

According to NFL Network's Mike Silver, the Seahawks are reportedly planning to release the three-time first-team All-Pro cornerback in the "next couple of days," although they have not completely closed the door on him returning if he is willing to take a pay cut.

"They're doing that because they feel so highly about him and what he's meant to the organization," Silver said on "NFL Total Access," via NFL.com.

"They want to give him a jump on free agency. I'm told that if the market is not great, they are open to bringing him back at a lower salary. They haven't closed the door on Richard Sherman returning, but I do think it's unlikely," he continued.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had previously reported that the Seahawks have decided to explore trades for Sherman after his meeting with general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday. However, they may have to release him outright if they cannot find a trade partner for him.

Per Rapoport, Sherman has already told his teammates that he is likely leaving the Seahawks this spring.

Sherman racked up 35 combined tackles (25 solo), seven passes defended, and two interceptions in nine games with the Seahawks last season. He missed the second half of the 2017 season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. He has never missed a game in his National Football League (NFL) career before the injury.

The former Stanford University standout was named to the All-Pro team four times during his seven-year career in Seattle, including three first-team All-Pro nods. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

As a member of the famed "Legion of Boom," Sherman helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl title for the 2013 season. The team made another trip to the Super Bowl the following year, but they would lose to the New England Patriots.