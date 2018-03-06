Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports Jan 29, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett at press conference at Arizona Grand in advance of Super Bowl XLIX.

The Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks are both looking to make some big moves this offseason, and the two franchises could even link up on a trade that will put a defensive star in some new surroundings.

According to a recent report from D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has talked to Seahawks GM John Schneider about a potential deal involving defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

Bennett has been one of the best players on a Seahawks' defensive unit that has grown to be among the best in the NFL. Despite being on the other side of 30, he has also managed to remain a disruptive force on the defensive line.

As seen on Pro Football Reference, Bennett managed to tally 8.5 sacks across 16 games played last season, and it is not that hard to believe that he can put up a total similar to that next season.

Bennett would be a particularly helpful acquisition for a Falcons team that could use some more muscle up front, and he can also serve as a mentor for some of the younger members of the defense.

Plus, with some members of the Falcons' coaching staff having previous ties to Bennett, his transition to Atlanta may be a smooth one as well.

If the Seahawks do indeed decide to move Bennett this offseason, him ending up with the Falcons seems like a distinct possibility, though it is still far from a lock.

According to a report from ESPN staff writer Vaughn McClure, the Falcons are just one of "multiple teams" talking to the Seahawks about acquiring Bennett.

The Falcons will still need to present a substantial offer to the Seahawks if they want to acquire Bennett. Anything less than that, and another team may be able to swoop in and trade for the defensive lineman.

More news about the latest NFL trade rumors should be made available soon.