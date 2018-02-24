Cousins is expected to be the number one free agent target of many NFL teams this offseason

Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Sep 18, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedEx Field.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is widely expected to be the number one free agent for this year. And in all likelihood, many teams are already laying out their plans for how best to entice him to sign with them.

Teams with older quarterbacks and those with unproven signal-callers are the ones expected to make pitches to Cousins, but they may not be the only franchises who may have taken an interest in signing him.

Recently, Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams dropped by "PFT Live" to talk about Cousins, specifically commenting on what Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may think of him.

As Williams mentioned, "I wouldn't be surprised if he [Jones] has a little love there for Kirk Cousins and is thinking about those down-the-field throws."

Considering that Jones is also working as the general manager of the Cowboys, him putting some thought into how Cousins could work behind that stellar offensive line and alongside running back Ezekiel Elliott would be easy to understand. However, that is different from him actually submitting an offer to the 29-year-old free agent.

It is worth pointing out here that the Cowboys already have Dak Prescott on the team. Though Prescott's numbers dropped off quite significantly in 2017, as can be seen in his Pro Football Reference page, he is still young and talented enough that he could develop into one of the league's best quarterbacks in a few seasons.

To give the starting quarterback role to another player after Prescott regressed in his sophomore season would be a hasty move.

Instead of pursuing a high-priced free agent that Cousins is expected to be, the Cowboys could be better off focusing more on helping Prescott improve in advance of his third season and signing other players who can fill out the roster.

The Cowboys are not really expected to go after Cousins in the same way that other teams will, and with Prescott already on the roster, that may be for the best.