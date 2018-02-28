NFL Rumors: Should the Minnesota Vikings Be Considered as the Favorites to Land QB Kirk Cousins?

Recent moves hint that the Vikings are starting to turn their full attention to recruiting Cousins

Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Sep 18, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) attempts a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedEx Field.

The Minnesota Vikings were on the doorstep of history earlier this year as they only needed a win to advance to "Super Bowl LII." They ended up fumbling with that door knob, however, as they could only put up seven points and surrendered 38 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Close is obviously not good enough for the Vikings. And now, they seem to have their sights set on landing a player who may help them get over the hump.

Over the past few days, the Vikings have made decisions that are expected to clear out their quarterback depth chart.

As the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported over on Twitter, the Vikings are not expected to assert quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's contract tolls, which means the 25-year-old is now slated to become a free agent. Rapoport also noted that the team will not use the franchise tag on playoff starter Case Keenum, signifying that he too is going to enter free agency.

With those decisions out of the way, the Vikings are now expected to turn their full attention to recruiting top free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo even stated recently that the "Vikings are going to be players for Kirk Cousins." He added that he believes that the Vikings can make a "great pitch" to Cousins.

The Vikings' pitch to Cousins will likely start with where their season ended.

Reaching the NFL's final four is not easy, but it is not that hard to imagine the Vikings getting back there and even going beyond the next time around, thanks to their terrific defense and the playmakers they have on offense.

Add Cousins to the mix, and both units may have elite-level upside.

The New York Jets can offer Cousins an opportunity to be an icon for a franchise and fanbase desperate for one while the Cleveland Browns can present him with the chance to be the guy who turns around one of the worst franchises in pro sports.

The Denver Broncos can give Cousins an opportunity to play with a Super Bowl-caliber defense, and in all likelihood, there will be other teams who will make their own unique pitches.

Still, if Cousins wants a good shot at competing for the "Super Bowl" next season, Minnesota may be where he needs to go.

The Vikings can pitch Cousins on winning right away, and maybe that is enough to put them in the driver's seat at this point.