NFL Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater Signs One-Year Deal With The New York Jets

Reuters/Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) rushes against the New York Giants in the third quarter at TCF Bank Stadium, Dec. 27, 2015.

Teddy Bridgewater is going to get a chance to earn a starting role in 2018.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater has reportedly agreed to join the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million. The quarterback will earn around five million dollars in base salary, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Apparently, the Jets are prepared to give him the starting job at quarterback from the get-go even though they also re-signed Josh McCown to a one-year extension.

"Bridgewater met with the Jets on Tuesday, and while he had multiple options, he decided to sign with the franchise that viewed him as their No. 1 option, even after the Jets also brought back Josh McCown on a one-year, $10 million deal Tuesday," NFL Network's Nick Shook said in his report.

"Bridgewater enters a situation in which a productive offseason and training camp can result in a starting gig, while New York has the added protection of McCown in case the Bridgewater marriage doesn't work out," he continued.

Of course, it should be noted that the Jets likely view Bridgewater as nothing more than a bridge quarterback who can hold the fort while they look for a potential franchise quarterback in the draft. Still, he should get the chance to shine this season.

Bridgewater was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 32nd overall pick in 2014, and he would go on to start for the team in his first two seasons in the league.

However, he missed the entire 2016 season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and dislocated his left knee, and he appeared in only one game last season.

Bridgewater had 28 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in his four seasons with the Vikings, and he completed 551 of his 851 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for 6,150 yards.