NFL Rumors: Washington Redskins Interested In Re-Signing Trent Murphy

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Trent Murphy with the Washington Redskins in 2015.

It seems the Washington Redskins really want to bring back Trent Murphy this offseason.

According to NBC Sports' JP Finlay, the Redskins have reportedly offered Murphy a new deal before the start of the new league year to extend his stay in Washington. The outside linebacker is set to become an unrestricted free agent this Wednesday.

Murphy missed the entire 2017 season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee during the preseason, but the Redskins are confident he will be able to reprise his role with the team next season.

"Any injury is tough, but Murphy was coming off a breakthrough performance in 2016, where he logged nine sacks, and looked poised for a big year as he headed into free agency. The 6-foot-5, 250 lb. pass rusher also landed a four-game suspension for PED use that he served last season while on the injured reserve list," Finlay said in his report.

"One of the strongest players on the team, Murphy's breakout in 2016 was enough for the Redskins to make a contract offer and attempt to keep the former Stanford star in Washington," he added.

Murphy was selected by the Redskins in the second round of the 2014 draft, and he would develop into one of the most reliable linebackers on their roster.

In his first three seasons with the Redskins, Murphy compiled 112 combined tackles (64 solo), 15 sacks, and two passes defended.

The Redskins are doing their due diligence in trying to bring back Murphy since he is already familiar with their defensive system. He should slide back into his old spot in the rotation if he re-signs with Washington.

However, the failed performance-enhancing drugs (PED) test is a cause for concern because if he will have to sit out an entire year if he receives another suspension.