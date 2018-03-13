NFL Rumors: Washington Redskins To Host Muhammad Wilkerson And Benson Mayowa This Tuesday

Wikimedia Commons/BellaMeghan Muhammad Wilkerson signing autographs at the NY Jets Draft Party in the locker room of MetLife Stadium on April 25, 2013.

The Washington Redskins are reportedly taking a closer look at a couple of free agent defensive linemen who can help them shore up the holes in their defense.

ESPN's Josina Anderson has reported that Muhammad Wilkerson is scheduled to visit the Redskins this Tuesday, and according to ESPN's John Keim, Benson Mayowa is going to be in town on that day as well.

Wilkerson was named to the All-Pro second-team as a defensive tackle twice in his career (2013 and 2015), and he received a Pro Bowl nod as well in 2015. However, he has performed well below expectations since signed a five-year, $86 million contract extension with the New York Jets in 2016.

Still, Wilkerson is an intriguing option for the Redskins because he is still 28, and he has already shown that he is capable of playing at a very high level in the National Football League (NFL).

"Numerous reports this past season detailed how he'd show up late for meetings and was benched for the final three games. But Wilkerson clearly is a talented lineman, and whatever team signs him would hope that a change of scenery helps," Keim said in his report.

Wilkerson had a career-low 46 combined tackles (26 solo), 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, and an interception in 13 games with the Jets last season.

Meanwhile, Mayowa as bounced around the league since he joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Idaho in 2013. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in the spring of 2016, but he was let go last week.

He is a low-cost option for depth at the defensive line. However, he will probably have to shift to outside linebacker if he signs with the Redskins.

"He has spent his career as a 4-3 defensive end, but at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds he'd be best suited as an outside linebacker or as a situational rusher," Keim said.