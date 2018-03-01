NFL Rumors: Where Will Cornerback Malcolm Butler Sign This Offseason?

Reuters/David Butler II-USA Today Sports Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) sits on the field during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler burst on to the national scene back in 2015 when he came up with the game-saving interception that allowed the New England Patriots to hold on for a narrow victory over the Seattle Seahawks in "Super Bowl XLIX."

Three "Super Bowls" later, Butler found himself benched for the Patriots' biggest game. And now, he is widely expected to move on to a different team.

In a recent article, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt listed Butler as the top free agent cornerback on the market this offseason. Add to that the fact that he is still in his physical prime, and it is very likely that numerous teams will be presenting offers to him.

There are already teams being mentioned as potential landing spots for Butler.

Newsday.com's Calvin Watkins recently reported that the New York Jets, a division rival of the Patriots, "will look into" possibly adding Butler. Given how his stint with the Patriots ended, Butler could move to the Jets as a way to show his former team that he should not have been benched.

If Butler is looking for a team that is expected to be more competitive next season, then he may want to look to Louisiana.

As ESPN staff writer Mike Triplett noted in a recent article, the New Orleans Saints previously showed interest in acquiring Butler. It is unclear if the team is interested, but there is a decent chance they still are since they likely want to further improve their defense in the hopes of making it deeper into the playoffs next season.

Chat Sports listed a few of the other teams that could be interested in bringing Butler aboard, and one suggestion is particularly eye-catching, with that being the Seahawks.

Though his career with the Patriots may not have ended in storybook fashion, Butler is going to get a chance to write a new chapter with a different team, and his situation will be one worth monitoring throughout this offseason.