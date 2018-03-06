NFL Trade Rumors: Atlanta Falcons Eyeing Seattle Seahawks Defensive End Michael Bennett

Reuters/Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) and teammates sit on the bench during the national anthem before kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field, Dec. 31, 2017.

Michael Bennett seems to have caught the eye of one of the top contenders in the National Football Conference (NFC).

According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interested in potentially trading for Bennett.

"There is a natural tie between Bennett and the Falcons. Coach Dan Quinn used to be the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in Seattle and has a close relationship with Bennett. Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel used to be a defensive assistant in Seattle and has close ties to Bennett as well," McClure said in his report.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to unload the three-time Pro Bowler in the coming weeks to free up salary cap space, and releasing him outright is an option they have to consider if they cannot find a trade partner that is willing to absorb the veteran defensive end's contract.

As noted by ESPN's Brady Henderson in his report last week, the Seahawks likely going to move Bennett before his three million dollars roster bonus kicks in on March 18.

Following the Seahawks' regular-season finale loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Bennett admitted that he did not think he would be back for the 2018 season, and during a press conference at the scouting combine on Thursday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed there were "conversations going in all directions" regarding the defensive end.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider also implied that Bennett's status with the team was up in the air and they were keeping their options open.

"Part of our challenge right now is --- how do I say this appropriately? -- is sustaining our level of success that we've had, and we're just open to anything," Schneider said, according to ESPN.

Bennett racked up 40 combined tackles (25 solo), 8.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 16 games with the Seahawks last season.